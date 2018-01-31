HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan school district has changed how it handles the First Amendment after a civil rights group complained that some teachers’ religious activities violated the U.S. Constitution.

The Grand Rapids Press reports that principals and administrators from Hudsonville Public Schools will undergo an Establishment Clause workshop in March. The Establishment Clause says public schools can’t endorse or sponsor religious activities.

The Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists complained to the district in November about a Baldwin Street Middle School teacher who’d been engaging in faith discussions during school hours and an Alward Elementary School teacher who’d been meeting with students for lunchtime Bible studies.

Assistant Superintendent Scott Smith says handouts are being created to define the Establishment Clause, show how it applies to school employees and outline when actions are in violation.

