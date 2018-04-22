LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Agencies have developed a plan to prevent land-based invasive plants, animals, insects and tree diseases from reaching Michigan, while limiting the damage caused by those already in the state.

The Department of Natural Resources says the Terrestrial Invasive Species State Management Plan was assembled by a team with representatives from several departments, including Agriculture and Rural Development; Environmental Quality; Natural Resources; and Transportation.

The plan’s top goals are preventing invasions, responding quickly when they happen, controlling them as effectively as possible and restoring damaged resources. Another priority is teamwork between local, state and federal agencies.

Among invasive species already damaging Michigan’s landscape are the tree-killing emerald ash borer, feral swine and Japanese stiltgrass, an exotic grass found for the first time in the state last summer.