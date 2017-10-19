DETROIT (AP) — A prosecutor’s office in Michigan has agreed to a settlement in which it’ll provide sign language interpreters and auxiliary aids for those who are deaf or hearing impaired.
The Detroit Free Press reports that the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the settlement last week. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office says it’ll implement the policies within 30 days.
The settlement comes after a complaint that the prosecutor’s office failed to provide a sign language interpreter to a person who is deaf and communicates primarily in American Sign Language.
A Michigan Department of Civil Rights official says the settlement could provide a simple, cost-effective model for other prosecutor’s offices in the state to follow.
The prosecutor’s office will also train its staff to ensure those who are deaf can communicate with the office.
Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com