OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) — An official in a small Michigan county has resigned after being tricked into wiring $50,000 to an overseas bank account.
Shiawassee County apparently was the victim of a phishing scam. Financial administrator Patricia Fitnich believed that she was replying to an email from another county official about paying a bill.
A county administrator, Michael Herendeen, tells The Argus-Press newspaper that Fitnich had “done a number of fine things” over two years but she realized “this was a major mistake.”
Police are investigating. Officials will see if insurance will cover the loss, but Herendeen says it seems unlikely.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- Ships unearthed in Virginia offer glimpse of colonial era VIEW
Shiawassee County is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. It has a population of 68,000.
___
Information from: The Argus-Press, http://www.argus-press.com