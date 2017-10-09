FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area composer known for his commercial work is taking a musical project of a more personal nature to his ancestors’ homeland.

Dan Yessian travels this week to Armenia for the orchestral premiere of “An Armenian Trilogy,” a piece commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Armenian genocide. It’s scheduled to be performed Saturday by the Armenian Philharmonic Orchestra in Yerevan.

The piece was originally written for violin and piano and performed in Michigan two years ago.

Yessian learned about the 1915 genocide from his grandparents. An Armenian church priest asked him to compose a piece of reflection.

He says in a news release the composition allows him “to explore my roots through music.”

Farmington Hills-based Yessian Music Inc. creates music for TV commercials and promos, film trailers and theme parks.