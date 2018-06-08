LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials plan to present recommendations to a state commission on how to stop the spread of a deadly disease among deer.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the department will meet with the state Natural Resources Commission next week about chronic wasting disease among Michigan deer. Department officials plan to suggest banning the use of food piles and non-synthetic deer urine-based lures in deer hunting.

The department will also recommend expanding a management zone for the disease to 13 counties.

Deer with chronic wasting disease have been found since May 2015 in Clinton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent and Montcalm counties. The disease affects the central nervous systems of deer, elk and moose.

The recommendations are the result of a six-month long public input process.

