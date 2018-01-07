LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies across Michigan are using excess state revenue from medical marijuana patient and caregiver fees to boost enforcement efforts.
The Detroit News reports a new legislative study found that agencies in more than 50 counties received a combined $1.8 million in medical marijuana enforcement grants from the state last year. The money paid for overtime, house raids, vehicles, surveillance equipment, firearms, stun guns and tactical gear.
The efforts come as the state prepares to license dispensaries and pot businesses in certain communities under a new regulatory system.
A 2008 medical marijuana law allows patients and caregivers to grow a limited amount of the plant. The law didn’t anticipate the influx of marijuana businesses that surfaced. The state will begin licensing and regulating those operations this year.
___
Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/