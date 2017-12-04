EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general is urging Michigan State University to give him an internal report on a campus doctor who sexually assaulted young gymnasts.
Attorney General Bill Schuette (SHOE’-tee) says the findings by a former federal prosecutor “will be critical to understanding the full picture” of Larry Nassar’s crimes, especially whether other people are responsible. His letter to President Lou Anna Simon was released Monday.
Michigan State has suggested its report won’t be publicly released when it’s finished.
Nassar has pleaded guilty to molesting girls with his hands at his campus office, his home and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. The cases were filed by Schuette’s office.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani rules out Yankees, several other teams; Mariners considered a finalist
- Instant analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' convincing 24-10 win over the Eagles
Separately, Nassar will be sentenced Thursday for possessing child pornography. He’s also being sued by more than 100 women and girls.