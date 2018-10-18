NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The father of former pro-football star Michael Vick has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for his role in a drug ring.

News outlets report 56-year-old Michael Dwayne Boddie was sentenced Wednesday, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin in June.

He was one of 12 named in an indictment last year. Court documents say he worked with ringleader William Joe, who died awaiting sentencing this year.

Boddie’s court-appointed attorney James Ellenson says Boddie had his own “serious substance abuse problem.” He asked the court not to send Boddie to prison at Petersburg, saying it would inhibit rehabilitation because too many there knew his family.

Vick rose to stardom with the Atlanta Falcons. He served prison time for running a dogfighting operation before returning to the NFL.