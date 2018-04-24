HELENA, Mont. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn is coming to Billings next month to campaign for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Troy Downing.
Downing campaign officials said Tuesday that Flynn will appear May 6 in a hangar at Billings Logan International Airport.
Trump fired Flynn in February 2017 after White House officials said he misled them about his Russian contacts. The former general is one of 19 people to be charged in the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.
Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and is cooperating with the investigation.
Downing called the retired general an American patriot who will help him defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.
Downing is one of four candidates seeking the Republican nomination.