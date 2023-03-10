NEW YORK — Michael Cohen, the former fixer who for years did Donald Trump’s dirty work, is expected to testify before a Manhattan grand jury next week, a sign that prosecutors are poised to indict the former president for his role in paying hush money to a porn star, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has questioned at least seven other people before the grand jury hearing evidence about the hush money deal, according to several other people with knowledge of the inquiry, potentially making Cohen the last witness.

Once he has testified, nearly every crucial player in the hush money matter will have appeared before the grand jury — with the exception of the porn star herself, Stormy Daniels, who may not be called to testify.

It would be highly unusual for a prosecutor in a high-profile white-collar case to go through a weekslong presentation of evidence — and question nearly every relevant witness — without intending to seek an indictment.

Cohen’s testimony is the second strong indication that the District Attorney Alvin Bragg will ask the grand jury to indict the former president, possibly as soon as this month. The first came when Bragg’s prosecutors informed Trump’s lawyers that if he wanted to testify before the grand jury, he could do so next week, people with knowledge of the matter said. Such offers almost always indicate an indictment is close.

In New York, potential defendants have the right to answer questions in the grand jury shortly before they are indicted, but they rarely testify, and Trump is likely to decline the offer.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office declined to comment. Reached for comment, Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, said: “I’m only allowed to say that we’re cooperating with the investigation.” He added, “We appreciate the professionalism of Mr. Bragg’s team.”

Bragg’s investigation concerns a $130,000 payment that Cohen made in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign to Daniels, who said she had an affair with Trump. After taking office, Trump reimbursed Cohen, who has long said that he was acting on his boss’s orders to silence Daniels.

The prosecutors have zeroed in on whether Trump and his company falsified internal records to hide the reimbursement to Cohen — and Daniels’ story — from the voting public.

Trump has consistently derided the investigation as a partisan “witch hunt” engineered by his political enemies and has called Bragg, a Democrat who is Black, “racist.”

On Thursday, in a lengthy, unrestrained statement on Truth Social, Trump denied having an affair with Daniels and insulted her appearance while painting the investigation as part of a conspiracy to keep him from returning to the White House. He and his followers, he wrote, are “victims of this corrupt, depraved, and weaponized justice system.”

Any case charging a former president would be unprecedented and, with Trump running for a third time, could roil the 2024 presidential primary campaign in ways that are hard to predict. Bragg’s prosecutors have come closer to indicting Trump than any others who have pursued him over the years.

Yet an indictment is not assured. Bragg could delay or opt against seeking charges, and Cohen’s testimony could influence that decision.

Even if Trump is indicted, convicting him or sending him to prison is no sure bet, and bringing charges would represent a significant gamble for Bragg. The case against the former president hinges on a risky legal theory involving two different bodies of law, and if Trump were ultimately convicted, he would face a maximum sentence of four years, though prison time would not be mandatory.

Trump’s lawyers will also undoubtedly take aim at the prosecution’s star witness, Cohen, who in 2018 pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the hush money as well as accusations that he lied to Congress about a potential Trump hotel deal in Moscow. Defense lawyers could use his guilty pleas as ammunition to attack his credibility as a witness and argue that he has an ax to grind against Trump.

But prosecutors might counter that Cohen was convicted of lying on behalf of Trump and that he is best positioned to explain the former president’s involvement in the hush money saga to jurors. Cohen’s testimony could illuminate that sequence of events, providing prosecutors the firsthand account they would need to make a case against Trump.

An appearance on the stand would not be his first test in a high-pressure setting: In February 2019, Cohen testified for hours in a public hearing held by the House Oversight Committee, brushing back repeated attacks from Trump’s Republican allies as he described how Trump makes his desires known.

“He speaks in a code,” Cohen said during the hearing. “And I understand the code because I’ve been around him for a decade.”

Cohen’s payout to Daniels came in October 2016, after Daniels’ representatives contacted The National Enquirer to offer exclusive rights to her story about an affair with Trump. David Pecker and Dylan Howard, two of the tabloid’s leaders, helped broker a deal between Cohen and Daniels’ lawyer, Keith Davidson.

The day before Cohen wired the $130,000, he spoke by phone twice with Trump, according to records in the federal case. They spoke again the day after the payment.

Trump repaid him in monthly installments over the course of the following year. While president, he personally signed several of the checks.

In Cohen’s federal case, prosecutors said Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, “falsely accounted” for the reimbursement payments as legal expenses and that company records cited a phony retainer agreement with Cohen. Cohen was a lawyer, but there was no such retainer agreement and the reimbursement was unrelated to any legal services.

When Cohen was asked during congressional testimony why Trump’s company spread out the reimbursements over many months, he explained, “That was in order to hide what the payment was,” adding that it was done “so that it would look like a retainer.” Asked whether Trump knew, Cohen replied, “Oh, he knew about everything, yes.”

Now, those false reimbursement records are at the heart of the potential criminal case against Trump.

In New York, it can be a crime to falsify business records, but it amounts to a misdemeanor. To elevate it to a felony, prosecutors would need show that Trump’s “intent to defraud” included an intent to commit or conceal a second crime.

In this case, that second crime could be a violation of election law. Like the federal prosecutors who charged Cohen, Bragg’s prosecutors will likely argue that the payment to Daniels was an illegal contribution to Trump’s campaign, given that the money silenced the porn star and, thus, benefited his candidacy.

Combining the false records charge with the election violation would constitute a novel legal theory, raising the possibility that a judge or appellate court could throw out the case.

Cohen for years has pointed the finger at Trump, saying that his boss directed him to pay Daniels, an accusation that was supported by federal prosecutors in the case against Cohen.

But Bragg’s prosecutors may have to rely on Cohen in linking Trump to the false reimbursement records. Cohen wrote in his memoir that he worked out the monthly repayment plan after the election with Trump and the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Weisselberg is not expected to testify before the grand jury; he is serving a sentence in the Rikers Island jail complex after pleading guilty to unrelated tax fraud charges in a case that also led to the Trump Organization’s conviction last year.

Since Bragg impaneled the grand jury in January, it has heard testimony from Pecker, Howard and Davidson. The jurors have also heard testimony from two employees of the Trump Organization, as well as Kellyanne Conway, who managed the final months of Trump’s 2016 campaign.

This is not the first Manhattan grand jury to hear evidence about Trump. Before leaving office at the end of 2021, Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., had directed prosecutors to begin presenting evidence to an earlier grand jury. But after taking office last year, Bragg and some of his prosecutors grew concerned about the strength of that case, which was focused on the former president’s business practices. He halted the presentation, prompting two senior prosecutors leading the investigation to resign.

That portion of the investigation is continuing, people with knowledge of the matter said.

But over the past several months, Bragg has focused on the hush money, the initial impetus for the investigation when it opened in 2018.

Cohen has faithfully tracked his meetings with the district attorney’s office over the years, and on Tuesday noted that he had met with prosecutors to discuss Trump 19 times to date.

“He needs to be held accountable if in fact there’s something that he did wrong,” Cohen said outside the district attorney’s office on one of his recent visits.