ST. LOUIS (AP) — The mother of a black 18-year-old whose shooting death by a white police officer touched off protests in Missouri is considering running for Ferguson City Council.

Lezley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown, said Monday night during a panel discussion at Harvard University that several people encouraged her to enter the election.

Brown was shot in Ferguson in August 2014, prompting protests and a national discussion on race relations and police. The officer wasn’t charged.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports McSpadden said her son’s death motivated her to try and change how law enforcement treats black Americans.

Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the family who was also on the panel, noted that if McSpadden won, she would be supervising the police department involved in her son’s death.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com