CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The mother of Michael Brown and the maker of a documentary about his death will be speaking at Harvard University.

Brown was an unarmed, black 18-year-old when he was fatally shot by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. The officer was not charged. Brown’s death touched off widespread protests and a national discussion about race relations and police.

His mother, Lezley McSpadden, will be at Harvard on Monday for a panel titled “The Movement for Black Lives: Justice for Michael Brown 4 Years Later.”

She will be joined by attorneys for the Brown family and by Jason Pollock, a filmmaker whose documentary “Stranger Fruit” details Brown’s death.

The documentary will be screened before the 6 p.m. discussion. The event is being hosted by Harvard’s Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics.