PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has donated $1.5 million to the campaign against a ballot measure in Oregon that would ban any future taxes on grocery revenue and items sold in supermarkets.

The Oregonian/OregonLive said Monday that Bloomberg has not commented publicly on his donation, which was disclosed Friday. The donation was first reported by Portland’s weekly newspaper, Willamette Week.

As New York City mayor, Bloomberg unsuccessfully tried to ban super-sized sodas.

He also spent $5 million in 2017 to support a proposed soda tax in Chicago.

Oregon’s measure proposes a state constitutional amendment to prohibit new taxes on grocers and most groceries, including food and soda.

Taxes would still be allowed on alcohol, marijuana and tobacco.

