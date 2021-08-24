Michael Avenatti’s embezzlement case resulted in a mistrial Tuesday after a California judge determined evidence wasn’t turned over.

U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said prosecutors failed to provide financial evidence to Avenatti, but also said he didn’t find reason to believe the prosecutors had purposefully committed an offense, Los Angeles news station KTTV reported.

Another trial date is now slated to take place Oct. 12.

The trial centered on allegations that Avenatti, 50, took money from clients as he faced financial issues. He is also accused of using the money on himself, according to the TV outlet.

Tuesday’s mistrial ruling comes less than two months after Avenatti was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for allegedly attempting to extort Nike.

“I lost my way,” Avenatti said at the time during a Manhattan court appearance. “I betrayed my own values, my friends, my family and myself. I betrayed my profession. I became driven by the things that don’t matter in life.”

Avenatti famously represented Stormy Daniels, who accused President Donald Trump of paying her off after engaging in an affair with her years earlier.