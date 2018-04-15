OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Miami University will be handing out early copies of a Pulitzer Prize-nominated author Wil Haygood’s newest work to students who will hear him speak at the college’s 2018 convocation.
Students will receive copies of “Tigerland: The Miracle on East Broad Street,” written by the 1976 Miami graduate.
Haygood will be speaking at the school’s fall convocation. WVXU-FM reports students will receive copies of the book for required summer reading.
The book is not scheduled to be published until October 2018.
Haygood has written for The Washington Post, and was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for feature writing for his work in The Boston Globe.
His book “The Butler: A Witness to History” was the basis for the 2013 film “The Butler” directed by Lee Daniels.
Information from: WVXU-FM, http://www.xstarnet.com