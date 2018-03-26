MIAMI — Miami officials are proposing a unique plan to find affordable housing for its teachers living in the pricey 305 — let them live at the school.
The county is considering building apartments on school grounds for faculty. One proposal includes a new middle school downtown with a floor of residential units along with several floors for parking and classrooms on top of that. If it goes well, they want to build a 300-unit apartment complex next to an elementary school.
JPMorgan Chase gave a $215,000 grant to the nonprofit Miami Homes For All to help develop the 300-unit plan.
Miami officials told The Miami Herald that housing prices are their biggest recruiting hurdle. A handful of other cities around the US are also using school real estate to provide more affordable housing options.
