MIAMI (AP) — Miami officials have decided to take down the city’s red light cameras.

A Miami Herald report says city commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to cancel their contract with American Traffic Solutions for dozens of traffic cameras that have been used to issue red-light violations.

The company has 60 days to wind down the program.

Drivers whose license tags were recorded by the cameras had to pay $158 citations.

New Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and City Commissioner Joe Carollo had promised to end the red light camera program as part of their campaigns this year.

American Traffic Solutions spokesman Charles Territo said video from the cameras was used in nearly 2,500 police investigations. He also said the number of fatal crashes at intersections equipped with cameras dropped from 16 in 2015 to four last year.

