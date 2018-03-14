MIAMI (AP) — A 27-year-old Florida man is facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of his friend.
The Miami Herald reports 27-year-old Derek Jacob called police early Tuesday morning to report a shooting. When officers arrived the victim, who was still coherent, told them his friend accidentally shot him.
In a police report, officers said Jacob told investigators he had not known the gun was loaded.
The victim was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
In an email, police urged gun safety, adding that this type of death is “100 percent preventable.”