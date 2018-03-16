Nation & World Miami-Dade police say death toll in bridge collapse increases to six as search continues Originally published March 16, 2018 at 2:50 am Updated March 16, 2018 at 2:52 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MIAMI (AP) — Miami-Dade police say death toll in bridge collapse increases to six as search continues. The Associated Press Next Story5 Berlin police officers suspected of tipping drug dealers Previous StoryMerkel heading to France for talks with Macron on EU reforms