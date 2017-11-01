MIAMI (AP) — Democratic Miami Beach Mayor and multi-millionaire businessman Philip Levine is expected to enter Florida’s governor’s race.

Levine has spent months building up to Wednesday’s announcement, putting more than $2.6 million of his own money into a political committee and touring the state talking to Democrats and other groups.

Levine built his fortune off a marketing company that began with $500 in capital and expanded to provide in-cabin magazines and television content for cruise lines. It had $400 million in annual revenue when he sold it in 2000.

Levine is now CEO of a similar company that provides media for Royal Caribbean International.

Levine, 55, was elected Miami Beach mayor in 2013 after spending $2 million of his own money on the race.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott is leaving office due to term limits.