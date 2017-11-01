MIAMI (AP) — Democratic Miami Beach Mayor and multi-millionaire businessman Philip Levine is expected to enter Florida’s governor’s race.
Levine has spent months building up to Wednesday’s announcement, putting more than $2.6 million of his own money into a political committee and touring the state talking to Democrats and other groups.
Levine built his fortune off a marketing company that began with $500 in capital and expanded to provide in-cabin magazines and television content for cruise lines. It had $400 million in annual revenue when he sold it in 2000.
Levine is now CEO of a similar company that provides media for Royal Caribbean International.
Most Read Stories
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- 'Cowardly act of terror': Truck driver kills 8 on bike path VIEW
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
Levine, 55, was elected Miami Beach mayor in 2013 after spending $2 million of his own money on the race.
Republican Gov. Rick Scott is leaving office due to term limits.