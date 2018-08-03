MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has met with Jose Antonio Meade, one of his rivals in July 1 elections.
Lopez Obrador praised the smiling, bearded Meade as “a decent, good, honorable person,” but did not say whether Meade would accept any post in the new government.
Lopez Obrador will take office on Dec. 1 after defeating Meade and two other candidates. Meade ran for the long-dominant Institutional Revolutionary Party and has frequently been mentioned as a possible pick to head the country’s central bank.
Meade appeared in a video with Lopez Obrador on Friday and wished him well, saying “the country’s success depends on your success.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Who is Q? Behind conspiracy theory erupting at Trump rallies
- Oregon wildfire 'holding steady;' threatens structures VIEW
- Septuagenarians spar over Costco samples
- Dead fish, red tide, plague Florida tourists, beaches
- The shocking reason that this man's legs and hands were amputated: a dog's saliva