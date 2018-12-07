MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s new leftist leader is railing against big government.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says his predecessors created too many high-paid positions on regulatory agencies, saying: “What did they do all this time? They made the government bigger.”
Lopez Obrador said at a news conference Friday that the transparency and regulatory agencies paid salaries as high as $180,000 a year, but did little to decrease corruption.
The president who took office Saturday specifically criticized agencies responsible for overseeing pricing and supply in the oil and gas sectors, as well as the national information access agency.
Lopez Obrador wants to cut salaries of high-ranking officials as part of his austerity plan, but the move is facing challenges in court.