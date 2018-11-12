MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president-elect says he will hold another public referendum later this month on his proposal for a railway to connect the main tourist attractions across the Yucatan peninsula.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that the public can vote on the train and nine other proposed projects and programs Nov. 24 and 25.

A referendum last month cancelled Mexico City’s new $13 billion airport that was already one-third completed.

Lopez Obrador says the train would run 932 miles (1,500 kilometers) across five states. He promotes it as a regional economic development project that would share the economic boom of Cancun’s world class beach resorts with poorer, more remote parts of the south.

Another project on the ballot will be construction of an oil refinery in his home state of Tabasco.