TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Authorities in the Mexican city of Tijuana have begun moving Central American migrants from an overcrowded shelter on the border to a events hall further away.
More than 200 migrants boarded buses at the overcrowded sports complex within view of the border late Thursday for the trip to the new site about 10 miles (15 kilometers) from the nearest border crossing.
The Tijuana city government says federal authorities are in charge of the transfer.
Meanwhile, several migrants swam around or climbed over the border barrier overnight and were detained by U.S. officials.
Experts had expressed concerns about unsanitary conditions at the sports complex where more than 6,000 migrants are packed into a space adequate for half that many people. Mud, lice infestations and respiratory infections are rampant.