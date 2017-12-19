SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mexico has sent one of the top alleged traffickers for the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel to the U.S. to face charges.
Victor Manuel Felix appeared before a federal judge in San Diego on Tuesday, a day after he arrived in California.
Felix was arrested in October in Mexico City.
He is accused of coordinating shipments of tons of cocaine and laundering millions of dollars for the cartel.
Most Read Stories
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Lakewood mayor had predicted new Amtrak rail line would lead to fatalities WATCH
- Live updates: Several dead, dozens injured, southbound I-5 closed after Amtrak train derails WATCH
- Amtrak derailment: I-5 closed until Tuesday at least, alternative routes 'full of traffic'
An indictment says the case involves an undercover U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent who infiltrated the cartel that moved tons of drugs to the U.S. and hundreds of millions of dollars in bulk currency.
Some of the money was deposited into a San Diego bank account held secretly by the DEA.
The U.S. had requested Felix’ extradition.