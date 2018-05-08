MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican electoral authorities are investigating 17 male candidates who allegedly registered as transgender to avoid a gender quota in local races in the southern state of Oaxaca.

The scheme was detected in part because of complaints from a traditional Oaxacan transgender community that dates back centuries to pre-Hispanic times, known as Muxes (MOO-shays).

They knew that 17 of the 19 candidates presented as transgender — some dressed as muxes — weren’t really part of the community.

On Tuesday, the state electoral institute said it was investigating the case. The candidates could be barred from running and their parties fined.

The candidates are running for the post of mayor or assistant mayor for the ruling party and a right-left coalition. Local law requires a 50-50 gender split on party tickets.