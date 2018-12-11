MEXICO CITY (AP) — The lower house of Mexico’s Congress has passed legislation aimed at restructuring the Attorney General’s Office amid a growing wave of homicides in the country.
The bill must still be signed into law by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Lopez Obrador’s Morena party backed the measure, which gives the Senate a role in proposing candidates to fill the top prosecutor post, which has been vacant for over a year.
Opposition parties criticized the bill, saying it does not guarantee enough independence or oversight for the new attorney general.
They also noted the bill reduces the number of specialized assistant prosecutors’ offices to four: human rights, corruption, electoral crime, and internal affairs. There have previously been such offices for areas like organized crime, human trafficking and crimes against women.