MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican environmental authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the death of a crocodile.
The young croc was hung from a tree with a note that read: “We are going to continue killing these disgusting animals unless they are brought under control.”
The office for environmental protection said Thursday that the reptile’s carcass was found in the Pacific coast resort city of Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday.
It was hung by its tail, and a stick had been stabbed into its head with the hand-written note.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- What was that ‘presidential alert’ test that appeared on your cell phone today?
- Trump engaged in suspect tax schemes as he reaped riches from father
- Kavanaugh allegations raise new question: Have you ever been in a bar fight?
- McConnell sets Friday test vote on Kavanaugh nomination WATCH
- GOP, Dems battle over secret FBI report on Kavanaugh WATCH
Authorities acknowledge that crocodiles sometimes wander around the tourist zone, but they have set up signs to warn people and are working to improve their emergency response.
Crocs are a protected species in Mexico and killing them is a crime.