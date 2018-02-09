MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico hopes fish farming can help weaken the illegal market for the totoaba fish and help save the critically endangered vaquita porpoise, of which less than 30 survive.
Poachers in Mexico have long caught vaquitas in nets set for totoaba, which is itself an endangered species. Totoaba swim bladders are a prized delicacy in China.
Mexico’s environment department said Friday it plans to invest in three fish farms to raise 300,000 juvenile totoaba to “control the illegal trafficking” of the species.
At least one company currently raises Totoaba from hatchlings in the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez, the only place both species are found.
Most Read Stories
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- 2 Washington state moms say Pasco day care waxed their children's eyebrows
- A slow period of Seahawks news is about to come to an end: Here's a look at key upcoming dates
- Even as a newbie, I know tiny apartments don’t belong in Fremont | My Take
- Why you cannot quit Amazon Prime - even if maybe you should | Review
Fishing for totoaba is prohibited in the Gulf of California, but the high prices traffickers pay make that hard to enforce.
Mexico hopes fish farming can help weaken the illegal market for the totoaba fish and help save the critically endangered vaquita porpoise, of which less than 30 survive.