MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a leader of a fuel-theft gang was shot to death at a hospital where he was undergoing plastic surgery to change his appearance.
The killing of Jesus Martin and three other people at the hospital comes amid an upsurge in slayings involving pipeline thieves in central Puebla state. At least 16 people have died In Puebla this week in apparent disputes between gangs.
Puebla state prosecutors said Thursday that Martin had also tried to have his fingerprints removed. Doctors at the hospital are being investigated for possible complicity.
Prosecutors say Martin, a woman and two other men were apparently killed at the hospital by members of his own gang.
Fuel thieves drill an average of 28 illegal pipeline taps every day in Mexico.