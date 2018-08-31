MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say authorities have rescued 39 Cuban migrants who had been held for ransom by four Cuban men in the resort city of Cancun.
Prosecutor Jorge Nader Kuri said Friday police got an anonymous tip the Cubans were being held at a safe house.
When marines and prosecutors approached, they heard cries for help and raided the house late Thursday.
Criminals in Mexico often kidnap migrants and call their relatives in the United States to demand ransoms in return for freeing them.
It was unclear what would happen to the victims, but Mexico often simply sends migrants back to Cuba.