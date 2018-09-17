MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration agents say they have found 124 Central American migrants aboard three trucks who said they were prevented from eating or drinking for several days.
The National Immigration Institute said Monday the trucks were detected after they sped through a highway checkpoint in the southern state of Oaxaca.
Inside the trucks officials found 60 minors and 64 adults. Fifteen of the minors were unaccompanied.
The migrants, 117 of whom are from Guatemala, said the traffickers had prevented them from eating or drinking to avoid detection.
The institute said the migrants were being transported in unhealthy conditions.
Central Americans routinely cross Mexico to reach the U.S. border, and Mexico deports tens of thousands of them each year.