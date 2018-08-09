MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua have opened a new corruption investigation into a fugitive former governor and dozens of ex-officials from his administration.
The probe centers on the possible diversion of the equivalent of about $320 million in government funds in 2016, when Cesar Duarte was governor.
The Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office said Thursday in a statement that the investigation stems from a complaint following an audit of that period. It said 43 former public officials led by Duarte are implicated in “irregularities.”
Duarte already has a number of warrants out for his arrest. He is believed to be in the United States.
Earlier this year the Chihuahua government seized four ranches allegedly belonging to the ex-governor.