MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has issued two more rulings in individual cases establishing a precedent that a blanket prohibition on recreational marijuana use is unconstitutional.

The court finds that adults may decide their personal activities without interference from the state. It adds that the right is not absolute and the government may regulate use of controlled substances, but “the effects provoked by marijuana do not justify an absolute prohibition of its consumption.”

The court ordered the federal government to authorize the complainants in the cases to consume marijuana, though not that they be allowed to commercialize it or use other drugs.

Wednesday’s decisions add to three similar ones between 2015 and 2017. Since there are now five rulings on the matter, the individual cases set a precedent that applies more broadly.

This story has been corrected to show that the previous rulings came between 2015 and 2017.