MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City is banning the use of models known as ‘edecanes’ at it city-sponsored events, saying the practice runs counter to gender equality policies and embraces an antiquated stereotype.

The employment of attractive and sometimes scantily clad women tasked with passing microphones, greeting guests or simply smiling onstage is commonplace at public events in Mexico and much of Latin America. Mexico City’s ban is part of a broader initiative to give women greater responsibility in government.

Edecanes at corporate and government events tend to be more demure than elsewhere — think blazers, high heels and slacks or knee-length skirts rather than skin-tight bodysuits.

But in one notorious case, the electoral institute hired a Playboy model to hand out envelopes at a presidential debate ahead of the 2012 election.