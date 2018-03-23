MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s national anti-discrimination council says a proposed law allowing doctors to refuse medical procedures because of conscientious objection threatens patients’ right to treatment.

The measure appears aimed at abortion, which is legal in Mexico City, but outlawed in many other parts of Mexico.

The council said Friday that “Mexico City residents who use federal facilities could have their medical and reproductive rights violated.”

While the bill passed Thursday by the Senate doesn’t mention abortion, opponents say it would endanger women’s right to choose.

The bill says doctors and nurses cannot disciplined for refusing to perform treatments they consider morally or ethically unacceptable.

But they cannot invoke the law in cases of medical emergency, or when the patient’s life is in danger.

The bill must still be signed into law.