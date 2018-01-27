MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say they have discovered 65 Central American migrants crowded inside the cargo hold of a passenger bus in the northern city of Saltillo.
The country’s Immigration Institute says in a statement that the migrants showed signs of weakness, exhaustion and dehydration and were given water, food and medical attention.
Adults and children alike were in the cramped space hidden behind cardboard boxes. Sixty were from El Salvador, and five from Honduras.
The two drivers were arrested Saturday on suspicion of human trafficking.
Most Read Stories
- Beer, burgers and haircuts: Seattle hits new high for cost of living, and it's not just housing | FYI Guy
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home WATCH
- Take a look inside Amazon’s Spheres as they get set to open
- 10 Underappreciated Things in the Northwest That Could Kill You | PNW Magazine VIEW
- 'If you no speak English': email to Vietnamese man in Seattle sparks emotional response over language discrimination
Saltillo is in Coahuila state, which is across the border from Texas.