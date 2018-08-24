MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say seven people have been killed in an armed confrontation between gunmen and army troops in the southern state of Guerrero.
State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says in a statement that six civilians and one soldier died.
Alvarez says the incident took place Friday morning in the town of El Naranjo when soldiers came under fire.
Guerrero has been a flashpoint for drug cartel violence in Mexico.
