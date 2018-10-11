MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president-elect has turned down an invitation to a Houston Astros game from general manager Jeff Luhnow, saying he has prior commitments.

In a tweet Wednesday, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said: “Baseball is one of my great passions.”

Luhnow responded with “Pretty cool that Mexico’s President elect is a huge baseball fan! We will get him to an Astros game at some point!”

Luhnow made the invitation Wednesday, in Spanish. Lopez Obrador replied, “I thank you for the invitation, and though I would like to attend, I have commitments to attend to in my country.”

Lopez Obrador has posted videos of himself batting and has pledged to promote the sport in Mexico.

In recent weeks, he has been touring Mexico meeting with governors and speaking.