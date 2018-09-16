MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president-elect has kicked off a nationwide tour with his new head of security in tow: a restaurant owner named Daniel Asaf.
Incoming President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador introduced Asaf to reporters Sunday at Mexico City’s international airport. He will be the coordinator of a group of 20 civilian assistants who will rotate five at a time to accompany Lopez Obrador instead of the Mexican equivalent of the secret service.
The wildly popular Lopez Obrador is to take office Dec. 1.
He enjoys engaging with everyday Mexicans and is mobbed daily by well-wishers. He shakes hands. He poses for pictures. And he pauses to listen to pleas that range from tearful requests for assistance locating kidnapped or missing loved ones to humble requests for a job.
