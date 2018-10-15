MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have arrested a man accused of participating in the killing of an activist last year.
The Tamaulipas state prosecutor’s office says Erick Leonel Villatoro Hernandez, alias “El Diablo,” was arrested Friday in the western state of Jalisco in connection with the slaying of Miriam Rodriguez. He was later moved to Tamaulipas.
Rodriguez was shot to death in her home in the Tamaulipas town of San Fernando on Mother’s Day 2017. She had been helping other families look for missing loved ones after finding her daughter’s remains following years of searching.
Villatoro is the last of four men accused in her killing. One died last year in a shootout during his attempted arrest. Another was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison and the other is in custody.
