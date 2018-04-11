Share story

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Federal officers say they have arrested two Mexican nationals on suspicion of smuggling nearly 74 pounds of methamphetamine.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say a male driver and his male passenger, both age 19, were flagged for further inspection Tuesday at the Port of Nogales.

A drug-sniffing canine inspected their Oldsmobile sedan and alerted officers to an odor.

Officers found meth estimated to be worth $221,000 in the vehicle’s seats and quarter panels.

Officers seized the drugs and turned over the two men to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Authorities did not release the suspects’ identities.

