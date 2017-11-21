BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A 44-year-old Mexican man is set for deportation for a fifth time but first must serve more than 11 years in prison for being in the U.S. illegally and for possession with intent to distribute 4.4 pounds (2 kilograms) of methamphetamine.

Brownsville-based U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen added 12 months to Juan Francisco Lopez-Hernandez’s sentence Tuesday for committing the most recent offenses while on probation for a previous conviction of being in the U.S. illegally.

Lopez-Hernandez, from Matamoros, Mexico, pleaded guilty in August 2016. He was arrested in April 2016 after prosecutors say he sped away from a traffic stop in Brownsville, crashed his vehicle and tried to run off. Hidalgo County deputies found the methamphetamine in his wrecked vehicle. He had previous convictions in 2001, 2003, 2007 and 2011.