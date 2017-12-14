MEXICO CITY (AP) — Front-running presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presented his proposed cabinet if he wins Mexico’s July 1 elections.

His choice for the top security post quickly sought to downplay his proposal to analyze giving amnesty to criminals.

Proposed Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez said the amnesties are among many proposals that Lopez Obrador is weighing, but hasn’t adopted.

The former supreme court justice said Thursday the proposals could simply boil down to offering sentence reductions, plea bargains or protected witness status for some criminals, to better pursue drug cartels.

Sanchez said all three policies are common tactics in the United States. But Mexico has no formal version of plea bargaining, and no phrase to really describe it.