MEXICO CITY (AP) — State and federal police backed by Mexican army troops have disarmed the local police force in the capital of Guerrero state after the discovery of the bodies of two men last seen in police custody.
Guerrero state security coordinator spokesman Roberto Alvarez says that state and federal forces have secured the Chilpancingo police force and begun reviewing personnel, weapons, vehicles and radios.
The operation took place Thursday afternoon in the southern state plagued by drug violence. State police are now responsible for security in Chilpancingo.
State prosecutor Xavier Olea Pelaez said during a news conference that the bodies were found in black plastic bags Thursday afternoon. The victims were identified as two men last seen on Dec. 31 in police custody. He says municipal police are suspected in their disappearance.
Most Read Stories
- Washington state AG sues Motel 6 over giving ICE info on 9,000 guests
- Bitcoin-like cryptocurrency used to buy home in Tukwila, likely a first for Seattle-area market
- Injured conductor, passenger sue over fatal Amtrak derailment onto I-5 south of Tacoma
- 'An attack on Seattle': Washington state officials say they won't back down on legal pot as Sessions rescinds Obama-era policy
- Seahawks sign kicker Jason Myers as replacement candidate for Blair Walsh