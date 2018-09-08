ROME (AP) — “Roma,” Alfonso Cuaron’s intimate, black-and-white portrait of the women who raised him in Mexico City’s turbulent 1970s, has won the top prize at the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Cuaron accepted the Leone d’Oro on Saturday, which he said was the birthday of the woman who inspired the lead character Cleo, a young domestic worker with her own troubles amid political strife in the city’s Roma neighborhood.

The jury prize went to “The Favorite” by Yorgos Lanthimos, about the women surrounding Queen Anne; Olivia Colman won best actress for her role as the queen.

Best director went to Jacques Audiard for “The Sisters and Brothers.” Willem Dafoe picked up best actor for “At Eternity’s Gate,” Julian Schnabel’s homage to Vincent Van Gogh.

Guillermo del Toro headed the jury.