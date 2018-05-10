MEXICO CITY (AP) — It wasn’t a particularly good way to prepare for a movie premiere.
Comic actor Eugenio Derbez alienated young people and supporters of leftist presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with comments before the Mexico premiere of his movie “Overboard.”
Twitter users launched a campaign to boycott the movie Thursday after Derbez told a local radio station, “I’m not sure Lopez Obrador is the best choice.” Derbez is probably Mexico’s best-known movie comic, but Lopez Obrador is popular, too, running far ahead in polls for the July 1 election.
Then In another interview, Derbez said he was shocked when a young person asked to be paid for handling the actor’s social media accounts. Many took that to mean Derbez thinks young people should be happy to work for him for free.
