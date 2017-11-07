HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Attorneys for a Mexican citizen on death row in Texas for the abduction and slaying of his 16-year-old cousin more than two decades ago are looking to the federal courts in a last-day attempt to halt his execution.

Ruben Ramirez Cardenas is scheduled for lethal injection Wednesday evening for the February 1997 killing of Mayra Laguna in the Rio Grande Valley in far South Texas.

The high school student was snatched from a bedroom she shared with a younger sister at her family’s public housing apartment in McAllen. Her body was found later in a canal near a lake.

In a confession to police, Cardenas said he had sex with the girl and then fatally beat her as she fought him. The 47-year-old Cardenas says the confession was coerced.