SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Mexican businessman who made $600,000 in illegal campaign contributions to candidates in San Diego’s 2012 mayoral race is going to federal prison.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Jose Azano Matsura received a three-year sentence on Friday.
He was convicted on 35 charges of providing illegal money and campaign services to supporters of former Mayor Bob Filner and then-District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis.
Prosecutors say Azano was seeking to buy political influence, including support for a San Diego waterfront development that would have included a yacht marina, hotel and luxury condominiums.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- 'I whiffed': Trading Chris Taylor is Jerry Dipoto's biggest regret, but he stays upbeat | Matt Calkins
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH